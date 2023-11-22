Squid Game 2 and more Top 9 movies, web series about deadly life games

Squid Game 2 (Netflix) - Financially distressed individuals engage in lethal games for a cash prize.

The Hunger Games (Amazon Prime Video) - Teens battle in a televised fight for survival.

Death Race (Netflix) - Prisoners compete in a deadly car race for freedom.

Cube (Amazon Prime Video) - Strangers navigate deadly traps in a maze.

3% (Netflix) - Candidates endure challenges for elite status in a divided society.

Battle Royale (Amazon Prime Video) - Students fight to be the last survivor on an island.

Alice in Borderland (Netflix) - Friends compete for survival in a mysterious game world.

The Running Man (Netflix) - A wrongly convicted man fights for survival in a televised game.

The Platform (Netflix) - Inmates struggle for food in a descending prison.

