Squid Game 2 and other Top 10 must-watch new Korean dramas releasing in 2024
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 06, 2024
Seong Gi Hun aka Player 456 will be back in action in Squid Game 2 and is one of the most anticipated Korean shows.
Queen of Tears is another highly anticipate shows penned by Park Ji Eun about the love story of a married couple who stay together despite all odds.
You Have Done Well is the love story of two rebels set in Jeju Island during the 1950s.
Ask The Stars is yet another love story but elements of comedy and sci-fi, it will follow the love story of an astronaut and a space tourist at a space station.
Everything Will Come True is the story of a genie who gets help from a woman so that he can get out of the lamp.
The Trunk revolves around an unexpected marriage contract between a divorced music producer and deputy head of matchmaking organisation.
Queen Woo follows the struggles of the Queen after the sudden passing of the king and the unforeseen events after.
Doctor Slump follows the story of two doctors who go through a slump in their careers at the same time.
A Killer Paradox is the story of an ordinary student who accidentally kills a serial killer and now has a new interesting ability.
Mr Plankton tells the story of a guy who lives his life like a drifter just like Mr Plankton.
