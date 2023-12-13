Squid Game 2, Bridgerton 3 and other 20 Netflix web series to release in 2024

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 13, 2023

Wednesday Season 2 - A dark coming-of-age series featuring Wednesday Addams.

Sweet Tooth Season 3 - Fantasy drama following a hybrid deer-boy in a post-apocalyptic world.

Stranger Things Season 5 - Sci-fi horror exploring supernatural mysteries.

All of Us Are Dead Season 2 - Zombie apocalypse survival story set in a high school.

Squid Game Season 2 - Survival drama in a deadly game with high stakes.

Emily in Paris Season 4 - Comedy-drama of an American in Paris navigating life and love.

Bridgerton Seasons 3 & 4 - Period drama exploring the lives of the Bridgerton family.

Vikings: Valhalla Season 3 - Historical drama portraying Viking age sagas.

That '90s Show Season 2 - A spin-off series set in the '90s.

Sandman Season 2 - Adaptation of Neil Gaiman's graphic novel about the Lord of Dreams.

Heartstopper Season 3 - Teen romance series exploring love and identity.

Young Royals Season 3 - Drama centered around a Scandinavian royal family.

Umbrella Academy Season 4 - Superhero family's adventures with extraordinary abilities.

Cobra Kai Season 6 - A continuation of the Karate Kid series rivalry.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 - Sci-fi thriller depicting survival games in an alternate world.

Fubar Season 2 - Comedy-drama series set in a Canadian town.

You Season 5 - Psychological thriller focusing on a manipulative serial killer.

The Empress Season 2 - Continuation of a historical drama based on royal intrigue.

The Night Agent Season 2 - Espionage thriller series based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk.

Ginny & Georgia Seasons 3 & 4 - Drama following a mother-daughter duo.

