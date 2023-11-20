Squid Game 2 to Leo: Top 15 new movies, web series coming soon on Netflix
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Squid Game: The Challenge or Squid Game 2 is back and the first episode of the show will be released on November 22.
Kids TV show, Scooby Doo: Mystery Incorporated is set to release this Tuesday November 21.
The blockbuster Tamil movie, Leo will also see its OTT release on Netflix on Friday, November 24.
Family Switch is a comedy web series where family members switch bodies creating hilarious scenarios. Releasing on November 30.
The third part of the Equalizer series is set to release on Netflix as well. The release date for the movie should be December 1.
Last Call for Istanbul is a romantic drama of a married couple and their adventurous night. Releasing this Friday, November 24 .
Bad Surgeon is a story about Dr. Paolo Macchiarini, a world famous doctor thanks to his revolutionary transplants, but his patients keep dying. Find out why on November 29.
Gran Turismo is based on a true story of a gamer using his video game skills to grab on to the lifetime opportunity of being a pro. Releasing on 25 November.
Obliterated is a thriller series about an elite forces special team whose job is to find and defuse the bomb. Releasing on November 30.
Sweet Home is an apocalyptic romance Korean TV show and its second season is all set to release on December 1.
Catering Christmas is about a struggling catering business owner who lands on the biggest New Hampshire event. It will release on December 1.
A Nearly Normal Family is a thriller series about a family and the things they do to protect each other. Releasing this Friday, November 24.
The Machine is a comedy movie starring Bert Kreischer which will be releasing this Sunday, November 26.
Virgin River new season will stream on Netflix from November 30. It is set to be the sixth season of the show.
Shaina is a local production from Zimbabwe. It's a story about a bunch of friends and life changing obstacles faced by them. Releasing November 29.
