Squid Game 2: Top 12 Facts about Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong Hyuk's show from Netflix TUDUM 2023

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 18, 2023

Squid Game 2 at Netflix Tudum

Netflix TUDUM saw announcement of Squid Game 2. Squid Game was the most watched show with 1.65 billion hours viewership

Squid Game 2 maker

The web series is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk. He conceptualised the show over 12 years.

Squid Game 2 new entries

Actors Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Guen were shown in the short clip at TUDUM.

Park Sung-Hoon

You have seen Park Sung-Hoon in The Glory where he played Jeon Jae-joon

Squid Game 2: Kang Ha Neul

Fans of Kdramas have seen him on The Heirs, Forgotten and When The Camellia Blooms

Squid Game 2: Im Si-wan

He is a singer and member of ZE:A. Im Si-Wan has done some films too.

Lee Yoo-Mi

The role of Ji-yeong might be reprised in Squid Game 2 by Lee Yoo-Mi

Squid Game 2: Lee Jung-jae

There is no Squid Game 2 without Lee Jung-jae who plays the risktaker Seong Gi-Hun

Squid Game 2: Gong Yoo

Fans of Squid Game love The Salesman which is played by Gong Yoo

Squid Game 2: Lee Byung-Hun

Squid Game 2 will be more iconic with the presence of Lee Byung-Hun as The Frontman

Squid Game 2: Wi Ha-joon

Female fans went gaga over Wi Ha-joon. The good thing is he has been retained.

Award for Lee Jung-jae

The star picked up Emmy and SAG award for leading role in Outstanding Drama series for Squid Game

