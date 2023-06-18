Squid Game 2: Top 12 Facts about Lee Jung-jae and Hwang Dong Hyuk's show from Netflix TUDUM 2023

Netflix TUDUM saw announcement of Squid Game 2. Squid Game was the most watched show with 1.65 billion hours viewershipSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The web series is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk. He conceptualised the show over 12 years.
Actors Im Siwan, Kang Ha Neul, Park Sung Hoon, and Yang Dong Guen were shown in the short clip at TUDUM.
You have seen Park Sung-Hoon in The Glory where he played Jeon Jae-joon
Fans of Kdramas have seen him on The Heirs, Forgotten and When The Camellia Blooms
He is a singer and member of ZE:A. Im Si-Wan has done some films too.
The role of Ji-yeong might be reprised in Squid Game 2 by Lee Yoo-Mi
There is no Squid Game 2 without Lee Jung-jae who plays the risktaker Seong Gi-Hun
Fans of Squid Game love The Salesman which is played by Gong Yoo
Squid Game 2 will be more iconic with the presence of Lee Byung-Hun as The Frontman
Female fans went gaga over Wi Ha-joon. The good thing is he has been retained.
The star picked up Emmy and SAG award for leading role in Outstanding Drama series for Squid Game
