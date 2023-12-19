Squid Game, All of Us are Dead and more Korean dramas to be back with new seasons in 2024

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 19, 2023

Fans of K-dramas, cling on to your kimchi, the Hallyu wave is here to stay! The era of extremely uncommon second seasons is here.

In 2024, All of Us are Dead's second season is expected to premiere on OTT platforms.

Park Eun Bin is back in the second season of Extraordinary Attorney Woo.

Most likely, according to the reports, Hellbound 2 can also make an entry on OTT platforms in the new year with an amazing storyline.

It looks like the 2016 K-drama Signal, which enthralled audiences with its time-traveling detectives brandishing walkie-talkies, may be returning.

Weak Hero Class, a critically praised webtoon series, will soon launch its second season on Netflix.

The ensemble of the K-drama Sweet Home is expected to return for the show's third and final season.

In the second season of Squid Game, popular faces like Lee Jung Jae and Wi Ha Joon are back along with intriguing newcomers like Im Siwan and Kang Ha Neul.

