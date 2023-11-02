Squid Game and other Top 12 award winning TV shows to watch on Netflix in 2023
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Breaking Bad is about a terminally ill chemistry teacher who ends up teaming with one of his students and goes the wrong way in order to secure the future of his own family.
Better Call Saul, prequel to Breaking Bad, follows the story of Jimmy McGill as he transforms into a lawyer.
Money Heist, one of the most watched TV shows, is about how a group of criminals carry out a heist while manoeuvring around the police.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a comedy series about Jay Peralata and his team who go about solving cases in Brooklyn. Available on Netflix.
Stranger Things follows the story of a small boy who vanishes and the town uncovers a whole lot of scary secrets.
House of Cards is about a politician and all the extents till where she’ll go to take over the control of Washington DC.
Dark is a mind-bending story that revolves around three generations of four families.
Ozark is about a financial advisor who must launder $500 million to a drug boss to keep him and his family safe and alive.
Office is a hit comedy show about the life of a bunch of office workers who aren’t content with their jobs and their boss.
Peaky Blinders is about Tommy Shelby who is a crime boss whose only aim is to move up the ladder of the underworld.
Orange is the New Black is about a privileged woman who ends up in prison thanks to her past crimes. Will she be able to handle the heat?
Squid Game is a show where 100 people agree to play a kid’s game for high rewards with an even higher risks involved.
