Squid Game cast members and their mind-blowing net worth; check the richest
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 04, 2023
In this web story, you will find which Squid Game cast member has the highest net worth.
Park Hae-soo essayed the role of Cho Sang-woo. His net worth as per scmp.com is US$1.5 million.
The 46-year-old actor has been active in the industry for more than a decade. Heo Sung-tae's net worth is reportedly US$2 million.
Kim Joo-ryung played Player 212 in Squid Game. The 45-year-old actress has a net worth of US$2 million.
Anupam Tripathi hailing from New Delhi has worked in several Kdramas. His net worth is about US$3 million.
Wi Ha-joon is another popular name in the Korean drama world. The 30-year-old has a net worth of US$3 million.
77-year-old O Yeong-su kept everyone on their toes. He has been working in the industry for decades starting up with theatre. His net worth is US$3-4 million.
As per celebrity Net Worth Lee Yoo-mi also known for All of Us Are Dead has a net worth of US$4 million.
HoYeon Jung played Kang Sae-byeok in this series. Her net worth is around US$4 million.
Gong Yoo is one of the most popular names in South Korea. His net worth is said to be about US$7 million.
50-year-old Lee Jung-jae is a renowned name in the South Korean entertainment world. His net worth is around US$12 million.
Lee Byung-hun played the Front Man in Squid Game. And he is the richest of them all with a net worth of US$20 million.
