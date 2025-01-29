Squid Game to The Glory; TOP 10 K-Dramas That Triggered Up Controversy
Yashshvi SrivastavaSource:
Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 29, 2025
K-drama has been making waves in the entertainment industry with its interesting and captivating content. However, here are some K-dramas that made headlines
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Backstreet Rookie was in gossip for its content. 7000 people filed a complaint for objectification of young women.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twenty-Five Twenty-One was in headlines for promoting love between an adult and a minor. Though the age gap was only four years, Na Hee-do was still in school.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Joseon Exorcist was in the news within 2 episodes. Audiences were distressed with too much of Chinese props, food, liquor and historical incorrectness.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Glory made headlines for the way it handled sensitive topics including physical and emotional abuse, domestic violence, revenge, cheating and child predators.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
True to Love was in headlines for its insensitive statement given by Yoo In-na in the 9th episode that compared importance of maintaining looks with the efforts of prisoners.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Queen revolves around a queen whose body is undertaken by a modern-day man. The body swapping thing was not acceptable by many audiences.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Squid Game despite its global popularity made a mistake by showing an actual eight digit number in its one of the scene which made audience dial and harass the innocent man.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Narco-Saints shows a South Korean drug lord operating in Suriname. However, Suriname government filed a complaint for a negative portrayal of the country.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Penthouse: War in Life made headlines with Alex, a character in the third season with face tattoos, gold teeth and lots of bling. International audience objected to his appearance and called it racism.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Snowdrop sparked controversy for its content that features a North Korean spy falling for a South Korean student who saved him amidst the country’s fight for democracy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 Pakistani dramas to watch if you loved Mere Humsafar