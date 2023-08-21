Sreeleela: Here's why this Tollywood actress is the busiest right now

The actress has nothing less than 10 films in her pipeline and is the most sought-after actress in the South right now.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 21, 2023

Skanda - September 15

The film has Ram Pothineni in the lead role and Sreeleela playing the leading lady.

Bhagavanth Kesari - October 19

Sreeleela will be seen playing Balakrishna's daughter in this film which has Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady.

Aadikesava - November 10

Starring Panja Vaishnav Tej in the lead role, this film has Malayalam actor Joju George as the antagonist.

Extra - December 23

This film has Nithiin in the lead role and is directed by Vakkantham Vamsi.

Guntur Kaaram - January 12

In this Mahesh Babu starrer, Sreeleela is playing the leading lady.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh - In production

In this Pawan Kalyan starrer, Sreeleela is playing the ladylove of Powerstar.

Vijay Deverakonda's next - In production

Sreeleela replaced Rashmika Mandanna in this Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial.

Nithiin's next - In production

Rashmika Mandanna was replaced by Sreeleela in this film by Mythri Movie Makers.

Ravi Teja's next - Pre-production

Sreeleela will be teaming up with Ravi Teja for the second time in the film.

Anaganaga Oka Raju - Pre-production

This film has Naveen Polishetty in the lead role and is currently under pre-production.

Junior - Pre-production

This film was announced recently and has Kireeti, a newbie in the lead role with Sreeleela as the leading lady.

