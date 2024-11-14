Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit became strong rivals of each other because of...

BollywoodLife Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 14, 2024

Sridevi is one name that the film industry will never forget. The diva ruled the hearts of masses for years with her acting prowess.

She was known as the Chandni of Bollywood. She appeared in several films like Sadma, Mr India, Nagina and more that were massive hits.

While she had a successful acting career, her name got mired in several controversies too.

One such rumour about her was her alleged rivalry with her contemporary Madhuri Dixit.

When Madhuri Dixit entered Bollywood in the 80s, she was considered to be a competition to Sridevi, leading to the unsaid rivalry.

Both the divas were known for the impeccable acting and dance moves that became iconic.

Well, Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi denied rivalry but Saroj Khan once revealed a surprising tale involving two divas.

In the book, The Eternal Goddess, choreographer Saroj Khan revealed that once Sridevi felt that she wasn't giving same dedication toward her songs as she was giving to Madhuri's songs.

So Saroj Khan decided to not work with Sridevi for a year. But after a year, they let the bygone be bygones.

Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit were seen together only in one film - Zameen that released in 1987.

