Sridevi birth anniversary: Top 10 highest-rated movies of the actress on IMDb

On late actor Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary here are her movies highly rated on IMDb

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023

Sridevi 60th birth anniversary

Sridevi was a legendary actor and a gem in Indian cinema having worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies.

Sridevi highest rated movies

On her 60th birth anniversary here are Sridevi’s highest-rated movies on IMDb.

Moondram Pirai

This Tamil film was a box office and has been rated highest with 8.6 on IMDb.

Sadma

Second on the list is cult classic Sadma, a remake of Moondram Pirai, with an 8.3 rating.

Kshana Kshanam

This action comedy which was critically acclaimed received an 8.1 rating.

Pathinaru Vayathinile - 8.0

This cult classic Tamil movie received a rating of 8 on IMDb

English Vinglish

Sridevi received universal appreciation for English Vinglish which has been rated 7.8 on IMDb.

Mr. India

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s highest grossing movie of 1987 has been rated 7.7.

Lamhe

This film was way ahead of its time yet received positive response. Lamhe is rated 7.2 on IMDb.

Mom

This film marked 300th film and the last of Sridevi’s career. Mom is rated 7.2.

Chaalbaaz

Sridevi pulled off the movie in a double role and it received 6.8 rating on IMDb.

Chandni

Chandni was a box office hit and has been rated 6.7.

