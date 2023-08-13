Sridevi birth anniversary: Top 10 highest-rated movies of the actress on IMDb

On late actor Sridevi's 60th birth anniversary here are her movies highly rated on IMDbSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 13, 2023
Sridevi was a legendary actor and a gem in Indian cinema having worked in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies.
On her 60th birth anniversary here are Sridevi's highest-rated movies on IMDb.
This Tamil film was a box office and has been rated highest with 8.6 on IMDb.
Second on the list is cult classic Sadma, a remake of Moondram Pirai, with an 8.3 rating.
This action comedy which was critically acclaimed received an 8.1 rating.
This cult classic Tamil movie received a rating of 8 on IMDb
Sridevi received universal appreciation for English Vinglish which has been rated 7.8 on IMDb.
Anil Kapoor and Sridevi's highest grossing movie of 1987 has been rated 7.7.
This film was way ahead of its time yet received positive response. Lamhe is rated 7.2 on IMDb.
This film marked 300th film and the last of Sridevi's career. Mom is rated 7.2.
Sridevi pulled off the movie in a double role and it received 6.8 rating on IMDb.
Chandni was a box office hit and has been rated 6.7.
