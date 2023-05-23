Celebrity deaths that are unsolved mysteries
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
Several Bollywood celebs' sudden demise left everyone shocked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here are some of the celebs who had mysterious deaths.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Sushant Singh Rajput did suicide but his death mystery still remains unsolved.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jiah Khan hanged herself to death and the reason behind this is still unknown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Divya Bharti was at the peak of her career when she fall from the fifth floor of her apartment. People claim it was a murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sridevi mysteriously died at a hotel in Dubai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Legendary Guru Dutt was also found dead at his house and the mystery remained unsolved.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Silk Smitha was found dead at her Chennai residence. The reason for her death is unknown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parveen Babi was found dead at her apartment a few days after she passed away.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Smita Patil died after giving birth to Prateik Babbar, reports claim it was medical negligence. The actual reason is still not known.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
People claim that Kuljeet Randhawa’s suicide was a murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kunal Singh hanged himself to a ceiling fan but his father claim it was a murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: AI reimagines Bollywood actors as women
Find Out More