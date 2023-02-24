Sridevi's Top 10 rare and unseen pics with Janhvi, Khushi and more that prove she was full of life

Bollywood superstar Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. A look at the UNSEEN pictures of veteran actress with her daughters Janhvi and Khushi.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2023

Sridevi's death anniversary

Bollywood superstar Sridevi died on February 24, 2018, in Dubai. It will be five years of the veteran actor's passing.

All smiles

Sridevi was one of the most popular and celebrated actors in Bollywood. She worked in popular films like Chandni, Mr India, English Vinglish and more.

The trio

Sridevi's two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are also actors.

Style queens

Sridevi was not just an amazing actor but also a loving wife to husband Boney Kapoor and doting mom to her daughters.

Sridevi and Janhvi look similar

Late actress Sridevi and her elder daughter Janhvi smiled for the camera.

Sridevi with Janhvi

The two gave major mother-daughter goals.

Perfect shot

Sridevi's pictures with her gorgeous daughters will make you nostalgic.

Cuteness overload

Sridevi and her daughter looks cute in this snap.

Kodak moment

The perfect Kapoor Khandaan snap.

Candid picture

This perfectly clicked candid picture of Sridevi with her daughters is beautiful.

Thanks For Reading!

