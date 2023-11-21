SRK didn't drink water for 2 days, Kangana gained 20 kgs: 10 Times stars went to extreme lengths for their roles
Rupal Purohit
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023
For the Dard-E-Disco song from Om Shanti Om Shah Rukh Khan didn’t drink water for two days to maintain his physique and avoid bloating.
To portray Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir Kapoor underwent a significant physical transformation to embody the different phases of the character's life.
Kangana Ranaut gained 20 kilos weight for her movie Thalaivii and lost within six months for her next movie Dhaakad.
Shahid Kapoor underwent a rigorous transformation for Kabir Singh, gaining eight kilos, losing 14 kilos, and dedicating 2.5 months to grow a beard for his portrayal of a drug-addicted doctor.
Farhan Akhtar underwent an 18-month intense training regimen, gaining and shedding weight for distinct scenes in Toofaan to sculpt his physique for the boxer's role.
For her role in Bobby Jasoos, Vidya Balan interacted with actual female detectives for insight into the profession and even refrained from washing her hair for a week to enhance the authenticity of a specific scene.
In preparation for his role in Saaho, Prabhas shed ten kilos to achieve a lean and muscular physique. He engaged in extensive cardio workouts involving activities like swimming, cycling, and volleyball for the character.
Abhishek Bachchan gained weight which went over 100-105 kilos to fit in the role of Bob Biswas.
Kriti Sanon put on 15 kgs in 2 months for her role in Mimi.
Varun Dhawan underwent strict fitness workout including cardio and weight training to get a chiselled body for Kalank.
