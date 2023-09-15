SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar and more top 10 Indian directors who have not given a single flop

Indian directors who have not tasted flops in their career yet

Rupal Purohit

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023

SS Rajamouli

SS Rajamouli has only delivered hit movies like Baahubali, RRR and Eega.

Rajkumar Hirani

Since his debut movie Munna Bhai MBBS Rajkumar Hirani has not seen a single debacle.

Atlee

Atlee has directed blockbusters such as Jawan, Tehri, Begil and Mersal. He has not given a single flop movie yet.

Karan Johar

In his directorial career, Karan Johar has not given a single flop.

Lokesh Kanagaraj

Director of Kaithi, master and Vikram has not given flop movies and is now looking forward to Leo.

Prashanth Neel

Director of mega blockbuster KGF series has not tasted flop movies.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga

Sandeep Reddy Vanga has given hits Arjun Reddy, and Kabir Singh and is now working on most awaited Animal.

Ayan Mukerji

Debuting with Wake Up Sid, Ayan Mukerji has not faced failure.

Mari Selvaraj

None of Mari Selvaraj’s directorial flopped at the box office.

Anil Ravipudi

Anil Ravipudi only has hit movies to his credit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

