SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar and more top 10 Indian directors who have not given a single flop

Indian directors who have not tasted flops in their career yetSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 15, 2023
SS Rajamouli has only delivered hit movies like Baahubali, RRR and Eega.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Since his debut movie Munna Bhai MBBS Rajkumar Hirani has not seen a single debacle.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Atlee has directed blockbusters such as Jawan, Tehri, Begil and Mersal. He has not given a single flop movie yet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In his directorial career, Karan Johar has not given a single flop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director of Kaithi, master and Vikram has not given flop movies and is now looking forward to Leo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Director of mega blockbuster KGF series has not tasted flop movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sandeep Reddy Vanga has given hits Arjun Reddy, and Kabir Singh and is now working on most awaited Animal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Debuting with Wake Up Sid, Ayan Mukerji has not faced failure.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
None of Mari Selvaraj’s directorial flopped at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anil Ravipudi only has hit movies to his credit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
