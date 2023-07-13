SS Rajamouli to Prashanth Neel: Remunerations of these popular South Indian directors will blow your mind

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Rajamouli, the man behind Baahubali and RRR receives approximately Rs 100 to 150 crore as remuneration

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Besides the remuneration, he receives a huge share of the profits

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with KGF is all set awaiting the release of his next film Salaar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's said that even he receives a remuneration of Rs 100 crore

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Director Murugadoss receives approximately Rs 40 crore. He's soon going to announce his next Tamil film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shankar, who's busy with Indian 2 and Game Changer also receives close to Rs 50 crore for a film

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa director Sukumar is busy with its sequel. He also receives close to Rs 50 crore for remuneration

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Trivikram Srinivas is busy with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and he receives Rs 40-50 crore as remuneration

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Mahesh Babu’s fitness secrets: Here’s what the actor avoids eating

 

 Find Out More