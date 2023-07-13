SS Rajamouli to Prashanth Neel: Remunerations of these popular South Indian directors will blow your mind
Sarvepalli Bhavana
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
Rajamouli, the man behind Baahubali and RRR receives approximately Rs 100 to 150 crore as remuneration
Besides the remuneration, he receives a huge share of the profits
Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with KGF is all set awaiting the release of his next film Salaar
It's said that even he receives a remuneration of Rs 100 crore
Director Murugadoss receives approximately Rs 40 crore. He's soon going to announce his next Tamil film
Shankar, who's busy with Indian 2 and Game Changer also receives close to Rs 50 crore for a film
Pushpa director Sukumar is busy with its sequel. He also receives close to Rs 50 crore for remuneration
Trivikram Srinivas is busy with Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram and he receives Rs 40-50 crore as remuneration
