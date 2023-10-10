SS Rajamouli's biggest box office records that make the filmmaker invincible

Here' why SS Rajamouli is considered as one of the top directors ever.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

SS Rajamouli - The King

SS Rajamouli is one of the most prominent directors of the South film industry.

The extravaganza

SS Rajamouli is known for making larger than life film that serve as a visual treat for fans.

The ruler of box office

He is majorly known as the ruler of box office as his film mint humongous at the box office.

Top films of SS Rajamouli

On his birthday, here's a list of films that put him on the throne.

Magadheera

SS Rajamouli came to be known as a ruler with the success of Magadheera. The Telugu action thriller was the highest grosser till 2009.

Eega

Next came Eega in 2012. It earned around Rs 125 crores at the box office. A big deal then!

Bahubali – The Beginning

Then came SS Rajamouli's most ambitious film Bahubali – The Beginning starring Prabhas. The gross collection of the film was Rs 599.72 crores approx.

The second highest grossing film ever

In 2015, the Telugu film stood second on highest grossing films list. It was the first Telugu film to reach this mark.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

One of the biggest hits ever Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in 2017. It made a gross collection of Rs 1810 crores approximately.

Beat Baahubali

The part two beat Baahubali: The Beginning to become the second highest grossing film ever. It stands behind Dangal.

RRR in 2022

He once again proved that he is the ruler with the success of RRR. The movie made than Rs 1300 crores with worldwide collection.

Unbeatable by all

So far, nobody has been able to beat SS Rajamouli at the box office. Not even Pathaan and Jawan.

