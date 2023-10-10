SS Rajamouli's biggest box office records that make the filmmaker invincible

Here' why SS Rajamouli is considered as one of the top directors ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
SS Rajamouli is one of the most prominent directors of the South film industry.
SS Rajamouli is known for making larger than life film that serve as a visual treat for fans.
He is majorly known as the ruler of box office as his film mint humongous at the box office.
On his birthday, here's a list of films that put him on the throne.
SS Rajamouli came to be known as a ruler with the success of Magadheera. The Telugu action thriller was the highest grosser till 2009.
Next came Eega in 2012. It earned around Rs 125 crores at the box office. A big deal then!
Then came SS Rajamouli's most ambitious film Bahubali – The Beginning starring Prabhas. The gross collection of the film was Rs 599.72 crores approx.
In 2015, the Telugu film stood second on highest grossing films list. It was the first Telugu film to reach this mark.
One of the biggest hits ever Baahubali 2: The Conclusion released in 2017. It made a gross collection of Rs 1810 crores approximately.
The part two beat Baahubali: The Beginning to become the second highest grossing film ever. It stands behind Dangal.
He once again proved that he is the ruler with the success of RRR. The movie made than Rs 1300 crores with worldwide collection.
So far, nobody has been able to beat SS Rajamouli at the box office. Not even Pathaan and Jawan.
