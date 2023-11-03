Star kids launched by Salman Khan who were a big flop
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 03, 2023
The very first in line is Sonakshi Sinha. She made her debut with Dabangg starring opposite Salman Khan.
After her first release she grabbed many projects but none of them helped her to build an image of a successful actor.
Salman has also launched his own brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma. They seem to share a strong bond.
Ayush was seen in films like Loveyatri and Antim which were a big flop.
Actor Sooraj Pancholi got the opportunity to enter the film industry with the film named Hero which was a Salman Khan’s production.
Dabangg 2 saw the debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee Manjrekar who was only seen in that film.
Popular actor Mohnish Bahl’ daughter, Pranutan Bahl portrayed the role of Kaira Khanna in her first film Notebook which was not liked by the audience.
Since Salman and Sunil Shetty are close friends, Salman has also launched Athiya Shetty, now married to cricketer KL Rahul.
She was paired opposite Sooraj Pancholi but somehow she couldn’t prove her worth to the audience.
