Star kids turn business mavericks: Aryan Khan and others who made their mark as entrepreneurs

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 21, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has recently launched the streetwear clothing brand D’YAVOL.

Earlier he had launched a luxury vodka brand in a partnership with his friends.

Navya Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, leads Project Naveli for women's empowerment and co-founds Aara Health, a women-centric health tech firm.

Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor started a fundraising platform named Fankind.

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Rhea Kapoor owns a production house and runs a clothing brand named Rheson.

Alia Bhatt co-founded a production company Eternal Sunshine and owns a clothing brands Ed-a-Mamma.

Arjun Kapoor co-founded a food delivery startup FoodCloud which promotes home chefs offering home-cooked food.

Ananya Panday has launched social responsibility platform So Positive to combat online bullying.

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima is a jewellery designer and runs jewellery workshops.

Jackie Shroff’s daughter Krishna Shroff runs a fitness club.

