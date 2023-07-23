Star kids who are party animals
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 23, 2023
Palak Tiwari is all set to party in the purple dress.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aryan Khan looks the hottest when he parties.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan loves partying on a yacht.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor loves partying with her best friends.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya Kapoor is also a party animal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor loves partying in style.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nysa Devgan looks bomb when she parties.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim Ali Khan is a cutie when it comes to parties.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan is a desi chic for sure.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday looks ravishing when she parties.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood celebs live a lavish lifestyle and the lives of the star kids are also happening.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
We often see them partying hard all night long via their Instagram handles
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shivangi Joshi-Mohsin Khan, Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna and more TV couples who are unforgettable
Find Out More