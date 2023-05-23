Star kids who study in super expensive schools

AbRam Khan to Taimur Ali Khan: Star kids who study in super expensive schools.

Manisha Mandal

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023

Take a look at which school the Bollywood stars kids go to.

There is a lot of curiosity among fans about Star Kids schools.

There are many stars who have gone to boarding school.

While stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar have been to boarding school, take a look at where their kids study.

AbRam Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's younger son, AbRam Khan, goes to the most luxurious school, the Dhirubhai Ambani School.

Taimur Ali Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan's son too goes to Dhirubhai Ambani International School along with Karan Johar's kids.

Aaradhya Bachchan

Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter is also a Dhirubhai Ambani kid.

Nitara Kumar

Akshay Kumar's daughter goes to a posh school in Juhu.

Viaan Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son also go to Dhirubhai Ambani School.

Mehr Dhupia Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter passed out from a play school and might go to Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Saira Bhupathi

Lara Dutta's daughter is another star kid who is at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

Yug Devgn

Ajay and Kajol's son studies at Dhirubhai Ambani School.

