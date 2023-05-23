AbRam Khan to Taimur Ali Khan: Star kids who study in super expensive schools.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 23, 2023
There is a lot of curiosity among fans about Star Kids schools.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar have been to boarding school, take a look at where their kids study.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's younger son, AbRam Khan, goes to the most luxurious school, the Dhirubhai Ambani School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena Kapoor Khan's son too goes to Dhirubhai Ambani International School along with Karan Johar's kids.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aishwarya and Abhishek's daughter is also a Dhirubhai Ambani kid.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar's daughter goes to a posh school in Juhu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's son also go to Dhirubhai Ambani School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's daughter passed out from a play school and might go to Dhirubhai Ambani International School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lara Dutta's daughter is another star kid who is at Dhirubhai Ambani International School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay and Kajol's son studies at Dhirubhai Ambani School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!