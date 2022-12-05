Ananya Panday

She was brutually trolled for her bad acting in Liger. Netizens said that she should not be cast in movies.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Janhvi Kapoor

She has been trolled since the time she did her debut movie Dhadak.

Alia Bhatt

She was brutually trolled for doing Student Of The Year and netizens said that she was the only bad thing in the entire movie.

Tiger Shroff

The actor has often been trolled for his bad acting chops. He has often been called a heroine in his movies.

Sara Ali Khan

She was trolled for doing overacting in sequel of Love Aaj Kal.

Ishaan Khatter

The actor was trolled post his offering Phone Bhoot came. Trollers said he was getting big banner films as he was Shahid Kapoor's step brother.

Varun Dhawan

The actor has often been accused of doing overacting in his movies.

Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak is often trolled for her acting and fashion picks in her varied music videos.

Shanaya Kapoor

She was brutually trolled for her commercial debut. Netizens called her a bad actress and a product of nepotism.

Arjun Kapoor

Boney Kapoor's son was trolled for not being able to do good dialogue delivery in his movie Panipat.

