Star Kids who will take Bollywood by storm in 2023

2023 will see many star kids making thier way into the Hindi entertaiment industry. They have already garnered the limelight as they get set to venture into films.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Shanaya Kapoor

Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak opposite Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Khushi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor's sister will be making her Bollywood debut with The Archies.

Alizeh Agnihotri

Salman Khan's niece will make her debut with Soumendra Padhi's next movie.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's cousin will make her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound which is the sequel to Ishq Vishk.

Agastya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson will make his Bollywood debut with The Archies.

Aasman Bhardwaj

He will also be seen opposite Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's son will make his Bollywood debut reportedly with the 2022 Malayalam hit remake titled Hridayam.

Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.

Aryan Khan

SRK's eldest son will debut as a writer for a web series that will be directed under Red Chillies Entertainment.

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son will make his Bollywood debut reportedly with Maharaja.

