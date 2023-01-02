Star Kids who will take Bollywood by storm in 2023

2023 will see many star kids making thier way into the Hindi entertaiment industry. They have already garnered the limelight as they get set to venture into films.Source: Bollywood
Maheep and Sanjay Kapoor's daughter will make her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Bedhadak opposite Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.Source: Bollywood
Janhvi Kapoor's sister will be making her Bollywood debut with The Archies.Source: Bollywood
Salman Khan's niece will make her debut with Soumendra Padhi's next movie.Source: Bollywood
Hrithik Roshan's cousin will make her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound which is the sequel to Ishq Vishk.Source: Bollywood
Amitabh Bachchan's grandson will make his Bollywood debut with The Archies.Source: Bollywood
He will also be seen opposite Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma.Source: Bollywood
Saif Ali Khan's son will make his Bollywood debut reportedly with the 2022 Malayalam hit remake titled Hridayam.Source: Bollywood
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies.Source: Bollywood
SRK's eldest son will debut as a writer for a web series that will be directed under Red Chillies Entertainment.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan's son will make his Bollywood debut reportedly with Maharaja.Source: Bollywood
Thanks For Reading!