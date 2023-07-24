Stars kids and their dating status

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023

Aryan Khan and Pakistani actress Sadia Khan are reportedly dating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur show us love is in the air.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan are the newest pair on the block.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are the newest couple on the block reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill were rumoured to be dating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor And her Ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya are reportedly together now.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar are officially in a cute relation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aaliyah Kashyap, has been in a steady relationship with Shane Gregoire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shanaya Kapoor & Karan Kothari are seeing each other seriously reportedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan are happily engaged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nepo babies are always the town’s talk.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The major reason behind them stealing their parent’s limelight is their dating life.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Most popular wild-card entries on Bigg Boss

 

 Find Out More