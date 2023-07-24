Stars kids and their dating status
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 24, 2023
Aryan Khan and Pakistani actress Sadia Khan are reportedly dating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur show us love is in the air.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Palak Tiwari-Ibrahim Ali Khan are the newest pair on the block.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are the newest couple on the block reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara Ali Khan And Shubman Gill were rumoured to be dating.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor And her Ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya are reportedly together now.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Anshula Kapoor & Rohan Thakkar are officially in a cute relation.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aaliyah Kashyap, has been in a steady relationship with Shane Gregoire.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shanaya Kapoor & Karan Kothari are seeing each other seriously reportedly.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan are happily engaged.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nepo babies are always the town’s talk.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The major reason behind them stealing their parent’s limelight is their dating life.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
