Bollywood stars who have the most iconic homes

Are you curious to know which Bollywood stars have purchased homes? Here's the entire list where you will know about where your favourite Bollywood star reside.

Rekha

She stays in Bandra. Her house is protected by bamboo walls which makes it impossible for anyone to know what is happening inside.

Amitabh Bachchan

His sprawling homes Prateeksha and Jalsa are known for their lush green gardens.

Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan resides in Mannat which is heaven on Earth. Reportedly, he got the property from a trust and renovated it in a modern style.

Ranbir Kapoor

The star has many homes in Mumbai. His ancestral home Krishna Raj is very famous.

Hema Malini

The Dream Girl's Juhu bungalow is beautiful and has been designed by ZZ Architects, reportedly.

Farhan Akhtar

The bungalow of the star is 10,000 sq feet in Bandra. The name of his bungalow is Vipassana.

Salman Khan

The eligible bachelor stays in Galaxy apartments for four decades with his full family.

Anil Kapoor

The Juhu bungalow of the star has comfort and elegance. He stays with his wife Sunita Kapoor who is also an interior designer.

Akshay Kumar

The beach-facing home of the star has a pretty history. Reportedly, the actor was shooed away when he was getting his portfolio photo with the bungalow as the background.

Aamir Khan

The actor has a sprawling 5,000 sq feet house in Bandra's Bella Vista Apartments that have Asian and European designs.

