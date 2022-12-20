Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad

The pair have moved in together and is best known for their social media PDA game on social media.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor

The Bollywood pair who got married this year dated each other for some time and were also staying together, reportedly.

Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao

The former pair lived together reportedly before getting married in 2005. The actor was initially married to Reena Dutta.

Saif Ali Khan- Kareena Kapoor

Kareena in an interview with Humans Of Bombay revealed that Saif had told her mom that he wanted to stay with her. Her mother was cool with the same.

Akshay Kumar- Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle's mom Dimple according to a Times Now report had encouraged her daughter to stay with Akshay for a year.

Farhan Akhtar- Shibani Dandekar

Before getting married this year in February, the pair was in a live-in relationship. Reportedly during COVID-19, they moved in together.

Rahul Dev-Mugdha Godse

The actor is in relation with Mugdha for more than 11 years. They stay together and are not in any rush to get married.

Sushant Singh Rajput-Ankita Lokhande

The pair reportedly stayed together for six years before trouble started cropping up in their relationship.

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Reportedly, the pair before marrying in December 2017 was staying together.

Abhay Deol-Preeti Desai

The actor in an interview with BollywoodShaadis revealed that he would not marry but settle down for a live-in.

