Stranger Things and more Top 10 Most Popular web shows on OTT that have fans worldwide
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023
Based on George R.R. Martin's books, Game of Thrones is known for its intricate plot, complex characters, and unexpected twists. On JioCinema.
Breaking Bad, follows the story of a high school chemistry teacher turned into a meth manufacturer, a cinematic masterpiece. On Netflix.
Friends is a classic sitcom revolving around a group of friends cherished for its humor and iconic characters. On Netflix.
Stranger Things is sci-fi series about a band of kids dealing with supernatural occurrences. On Netflix.
The Crown is a famous series revolving around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, offering a peek into the British monarchy. On Netflix.
The Office, another famous sitcom mocking the mundane environment that most offices have. On Prime Video.
Part of the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian follows the adventures of a bounty hunter and Baby Yoda. On Diseny+ Hotstar.
Modern adaptation of Sherlock Holmes stories, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock, in Sherlock. On Prime Video.
Narcos is based on the true story of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, and a peek into the world of drugs. On Netflix.
The Walking Dead is a famous post-apocalyptic horror series following survivors in a world overrun by zombies. On Netflix.
