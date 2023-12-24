Stranger Things and more Top 10 Most Popular web shows on OTT that have fans worldwide

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 24, 2023

Based on George R.R. Martin's books, Game of Thrones is known for its intricate plot, complex characters, and unexpected twists. On JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breaking Bad, follows the story of a high school chemistry teacher turned into a meth manufacturer, a cinematic masterpiece. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friends is a classic sitcom revolving around a group of friends cherished for its humor and iconic characters. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stranger Things is sci-fi series about a band of kids dealing with supernatural occurrences. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Crown is a famous series revolving around the reign of Queen Elizabeth II, offering a peek into the British monarchy. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Office, another famous sitcom mocking the mundane environment that most offices have. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Part of the Star Wars universe, The Mandalorian follows the adventures of a bounty hunter and Baby Yoda. On Diseny+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Modern adaptation of Sherlock Holmes stories, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock, in Sherlock. On Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Narcos is based on the true story of drug kingpin Pablo Escobar, and a peek into the world of drugs. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Walking Dead is a famous post-apocalyptic horror series following survivors in a world overrun by zombies. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 7 young OTT stars to look forward to in 2024

 

 Find Out More