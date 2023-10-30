Stranger Things, Citadel and more; Top 9 most expensive Hollywood TV shows with humongous budgets

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 30, 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power had a lot of expectations, naturally, given the successes of the LOTR and Hobbit series. 

Rings of Power's each episode was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 483.86 crores. 

Stranger Things' one episode was made at a whopping Rs 248.30 crore budget. 

WandaVision, IndiaTimes states, was made on a budget of Rs 208.13 crores. 

The House of the Dragon, a spin-off of Games of Thrones, cost Rs 166.50 crore. 

The Pacific starring Rami Malek, James Badge Dale, Jon Seda and more was made on a budget of Rs 166.50 crore too. 

Once Piece, the Live action TV series of Manga reportedly cost around Rs 141.52 crore. 

Citadel starring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden was one of the most eagerly anticipated series of the year. 

And as per reports, Citadel makers invested about Rs 416.26 per episode. 

The Mandalorian cost the makers Rs 124.87 crores. 

Last but not least, See starring Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista and more cost around Rs 124.87 crores. 

