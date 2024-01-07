Stranger Things Season 5 starts rolling, will Vecna finally be defeated?
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 07, 2024
Stranger Things has been one of the most loved web series for many viewers over the period of time.
The show is about supernatural forces and extraordinary mysteries and a cast that is widely loved by everyone.
It has been recently revealed that the shooting of the fifth and the last season of the show has started.
There was a lot of anticipation and uncertainty with strikes in Hollywood but this would come as positive news for all the fans.
The 7-month delay has finally been lifted as the SAG-AFTRA strikes came to an end.
According to reports, all the key cast members were present in Atalanta for the shooting of the last season.
The creators also released a creepy preview of the first episode back in 2023 but since then shooting hasn’t been done until recently.
Vecna’s curse and the consequences of Eleven’s actions will finally be revealed in the upcoming season.
There is no set date for the release of the new and the last season just yet but many expect it to be released on Netflix in early 2025.
Stranger Things fans would surely be both happy and sad with this news as their favourite series will soon come to an end.
