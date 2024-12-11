Top 10 most searched songs on Google in India 2024 list

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2024

Tamannaah Bhatia's Aaj Ki Raat song from Stree 2 is next in the line.

Aasa Kooda by Sai Abhyankkar and Sai Abyankkar and Sai Smriti is on the ninth spot.

Masha UltraFunk is on the tenth spot.

Yeh Raaten Yeh Mausam by Logi is next in the queue.

Ye Tune Kya Kiya which created storm on the social media is on the fifth spot.

Jo Tum Mere Ho by Anuv Jain made it to the top 10 most searched songs list.

Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham's song Illuminati is a chartbuster song that ranks on the third spot.

Sai Abhyankaar's Katchi Sera is on the fourth spot.

Akshath Acharya's Naadaaniyaan is on the first spot in the list of Google's most-searched songs of the year.

Anuv Jain's song Husn comes on the second spot.

