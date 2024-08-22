Stree 2 all set to join the league of Jawan, Gadar 2 in Bollywood's Rs 500 crore club
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 22, 2024
Stree 2 is performing exceptionally well at the since its 1st day at the box office. Within a week, it is nearing Rs 300 cr mark in India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Given that a long weekend is coming ahead, we won't be surprised if Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor starrer joins these in Rs 500 cr club.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal was the film that swiftly entered the Rs 500 cr club with its India collection.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per Sacnilk.com, the lifetime India Nett Collection of Animal was Rs 553.87 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan broke many box office records. It was the one to establish the Rs 600 cr club with its India biz.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film made around India Nett Collection of Rs 644.2 cr and its worldwide collection was more than Rs 1100 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sunny Deol marked his return with a bang. Gadar 2 - The Katha roared and how at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film reportedly made around Rs 513.75 cr in India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback with Pathaan that turned out to be a hurricane at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film reportedly made Rs 543.05 cr in India. It made staggering collection of Rs 1,050.30 cr worldwide.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 true crime documentaries on OTT that are chilling and how
Find Out More