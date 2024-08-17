Stree 2 box office collection day 2: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao movie hits century

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2024

Stree 2 released on August 15 and received a terrific start at the box office.

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi starrer made approximately Rs 76.50 cr gross collection on day 1.

It turned out to be the biggest opener at the box office of the year 2024 so far.

Given that it was a National Holiday, the film did amazingly well and the trend continued over the second day as well.

By the end of day 2, Stree 2 managed to enter the Rs 100 crore club very effortlessly.

It added another extra Rs 30 crore plus to the box office on first Friday, i.e., August 16.

Now the total gross collection of the film is approximately Rs 118 crore as shared by Maddock Films.

Stree 2 is now looking forward to a powerful first weekend.

It won't come as a surprise if Stree 2 is able to touch the mark of Rs 200 crore by the end of the first weekend given its pace at the box office.

Cherry on top, Monday is also a holiday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

