Stree 2 box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film creates history again; sets this new record of 2024

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 20, 2024

Stree 2 box office collection is beyond exceptional.

Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer is proving to be a tsunami by registering massive box office collection.

Even on first Monday, i.e., August 19, Stree 2 made a bomb.

As per a report in Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 has made around Rs 38.1 crore on first Monday.

It has swiftly entered the Rs 200 crore club with its total India Nett Collection being Rs 229.55 crore.

Stree 2 did profit thanks to the extended long weekend.

Stree 2 has created a new record by becoming the fastest film of 2024 to enter the Rs 200 crore mark.

The movie has already surpassed the lifetime India Nett Collection of Fighter that was Rs 211.45 crore.

Now, Stree 2 has to beat the collection of Kalki 2898 AD Hindi to become the highest grossing film of 2024. Kalki 2898 AD made around Rs 294.25 crore.

Given Stree 2's pace at the box office, the target does not seem much difficult.

