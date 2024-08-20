Stree 2 box office collection day 5: Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor film creates history again; sets this new record of 2024
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 20, 2024
Stree 2 box office collection is beyond exceptional.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer is proving to be a tsunami by registering massive box office collection.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Even on first Monday, i.e., August 19, Stree 2 made a bomb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in Sacnilk.com, Stree 2 has made around Rs 38.1 crore on first Monday.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It has swiftly entered the Rs 200 crore club with its total India Nett Collection being Rs 229.55 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 did profit thanks to the extended long weekend.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 has created a new record by becoming the fastest film of 2024 to enter the Rs 200 crore mark.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The movie has already surpassed the lifetime India Nett Collection of Fighter that was Rs 211.45 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Now, Stree 2 has to beat the collection of Kalki 2898 AD Hindi to become the highest grossing film of 2024. Kalki 2898 AD made around Rs 294.25 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Given Stree 2's pace at the box office, the target does not seem much difficult.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Singham Again vs Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more: Top 5 upcoming box office clashes to look out for
Find Out More