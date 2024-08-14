Stree 2 cast, release date, plot and everything else you need to know

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2024

Stree 2 is going to release on August 15 and fans are super excited for the horror comedy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The supporting cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamannaah Bhatia is the new entry to the cast. She will essay the role of Shama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The story of Stree 2 is based in town of Chanderi. This time it is a headless man who is kidnapping women.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The terror's name is 'Sarkate'. Vicky and friends will be the one to save Chanderi once again.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly, Stree 2 has received U/A certificate from Censor Board. Parental discretion is must for viewers under 12 years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Talking about the runtime, Stree 2 is expected to be 2 hours and 29 minutes long.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It is being anticipated that Stree 2 will take the biggest opening of 2024 at the box office. The number could be above Rs 40 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 6 best Malayalam crime thrillers to stream on SonyLiv

 

 Find Out More