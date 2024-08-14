Stree 2 cast, release date, plot and everything else you need to know
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 14, 2024
Stree 2 is going to release on August 15 and fans are super excited for the horror comedy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The supporting cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia is the new entry to the cast. She will essay the role of Shama.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The story of Stree 2 is based in town of Chanderi. This time it is a headless man who is kidnapping women.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The terror's name is 'Sarkate'. Vicky and friends will be the one to save Chanderi once again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Reportedly, Stree 2 has received U/A certificate from Censor Board. Parental discretion is must for viewers under 12 years.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Talking about the runtime, Stree 2 is expected to be 2 hours and 29 minutes long.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 is directed by Amar Kaushik.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is being anticipated that Stree 2 will take the biggest opening of 2024 at the box office. The number could be above Rs 40 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 6 best Malayalam crime thrillers to stream on SonyLiv
Find Out More