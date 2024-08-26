Stree 2 creates history at box office; BEATS Jawan, Animal, Gadar 2 with its stupendous second weekend numbers

Nikita Thakkar | Aug 26, 2024

Stree 2 is killing it at the box office. Even on second weekend, it has made massive business.

It has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film on the second weekend. It made close to Rs 93.85 cr over second Saturday and Sunday.

It has beat Gadar 2 that made around Rs 90.47 cr over the second weekend as reported by Taran Adarsh.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is now on the third spot as it made Rs 87.56 cr.

Shah Rukh Khan's mighty Jawan had earned Rs 82.46 cr. It is the collection of Hindi version.

Next is the Hindi version of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. Prabhas starrer clocked Rs 80.75 cr over second weekend.

Aamir Khan's Dangal was a massive hit as it made around Rs 73.70 cr over the second weekend.

As per the report, The Kashmir Files made around Rs 70.15 cr.

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan's collection was around Rs 63.50 cr over the second weekend.

With Rs 62.97 cr as box office collection, Sanju now stands on the eighth spot.

