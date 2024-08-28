Stree 2 enters mighty Rs 600 crore club with worldwide box office collection; BEATS Kalki 2898 AD
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 28, 2024
Stree 2 isn't just a success in India but it has performed well globally too.
The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and others.
In 12 Days, Stree 2 made around Rs 589 cr at the box office globally.
On its 13th day, the film witnessed a light drop in number. But it was expected as it was a working day.
As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie made India nett collection of Rs 12.25 on August 27.
Thus, taking the India nett collection to around Rs 434.10 cr.
The worldwide gross collection of Stree 2 by the end of 12th day was Rs 489 cr.
Adding the day 13 collection, the film has easily touched the mark of Rs 600 cr.
As per a report in Indian Express, Stree 2 has done better than Kalki 2898 AD in terms of ticket sales.
The Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD had sold around Rs 1.56 crore tickets.
Whereas, Stree 2 has already sold around 2.06 crore tickets.
