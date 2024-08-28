Stree 2 enters mighty Rs 600 crore club with worldwide box office collection; BEATS Kalki 2898 AD

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 28, 2024

Stree 2 isn't just a success in India but it has performed well globally too.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Pankaj Tripathi and others.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In 12 Days, Stree 2 made around Rs 589 cr at the box office globally.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

On its 13th day, the film witnessed a light drop in number. But it was expected as it was a working day.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the movie made India nett collection of Rs 12.25 on August 27.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thus, taking the India nett collection to around Rs 434.10 cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The worldwide gross collection of Stree 2 by the end of 12th day was Rs 489 cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Adding the day 13 collection, the film has easily touched the mark of Rs 600 cr.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

As per a report in Indian Express, Stree 2 has done better than Kalki 2898 AD in terms of ticket sales.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD had sold around Rs 1.56 crore tickets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Whereas, Stree 2 has already sold around 2.06 crore tickets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian comedy movies on OTT that have a fantastic IMDb rating

 

 Find Out More