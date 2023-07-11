Stree 2 first look: Top things to know about Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 11, 2023
The filming for Stree 2 has begun and this time the message for Stree is not be ‘O stree kal aana (Stree, come tomorrow)’ but ‘O stree raksha karna (Stree, please protect us)’.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film announcement came on Monday and showed a quiet lane of Chanderi with a ‘missing’ poster on a wall.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The video shows the replacement of the words ‘kal aana (come tomorrow)' on the walls, which was shown in the 2018 film Stree, to ‘raksha karna (protect us).'
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is followed by the theme of the film ‘sarkate ka aatank (terror of the headless man)’.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 filming begins! Aa rahi hai woh (she is coming)- August 2024! ” Shraddha Kapoor also shared the video on her Instagram page.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will be produced under the banner of Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 is being directed by Amar Kaushik.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film will bring back the team of Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee once again.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel also promises to bring an array of other fresh surprises.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Released in 2018, the original Stree was a blockbuster in the horror comedy genre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 was announced at the time of Varun Dhawan's Bhediya release.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shraddha Kapoor had made a surprise cameo in Bhediya song Thumkeshwari and had confirmed Stree 2.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com