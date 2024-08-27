Stree 2 has a magnificent second Monday at the box office; aims Rs 600 cr club next?

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 27, 2024

Who isn't obsessed with Stree 2?

Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor has stunned all with its massive box office collection.

The film has emerged as one of the highest grossing films of all times.

The horror comedy remained unstoppable even on the second Monday post its release.

As per the numbers shared by Maddock Films, Stree 2 made around Rs 20.2 cr India Net Collection on August 27.

The total Indian Net Collection of Stree 2 now stands at Rs 422 cr.

It is anticipated that the movie will easily cross the Rs 500 cr mark in India.

The Worldwide box office collection post 12 days of release now stands at Rs 589 cr.

So definitely now the next stop for Stree 2 is Rs 600 cr.

Will Stree 2 join Jawan and others in Rs 100 cr club? Let's wait and watch.

