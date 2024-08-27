Stree 2 has a magnificent second Monday at the box office; aims Rs 600 cr club next?
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 27, 2024
Who isn't obsessed with Stree 2?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor has stunned all with its massive box office collection.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film has emerged as one of the highest grossing films of all times.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The horror comedy remained unstoppable even on the second Monday post its release.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per the numbers shared by Maddock Films, Stree 2 made around Rs 20.2 cr India Net Collection on August 27.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The total Indian Net Collection of Stree 2 now stands at Rs 422 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is anticipated that the movie will easily cross the Rs 500 cr mark in India.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Worldwide box office collection post 12 days of release now stands at Rs 589 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So definitely now the next stop for Stree 2 is Rs 600 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Will Stree 2 join Jawan and others in Rs 100 cr club? Let's wait and watch.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Raayan and other Top 10 Tamil action crime films that will leave you thoroughly entertained
Find Out More