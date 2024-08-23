Stree 2 joins Jawan, Animal to become the fastest film to enter Rs 300 cr club in India; check top 10 list
Nikita Thakkar
| Aug 23, 2024
Stree 2 is smashing records Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's movie has now entered Rs 300 cr club in India in just 8 days.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jawan managed to achieve this milestone in 6 days of release.
Shah Rukh Khan reportedly got paid 55 per cent of Pathaan’s box office profit which is Rs 350 crore.
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal reached Rs 300 cr club on its 7th Day despite all the controversy.
Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 took 8 days to cross Rs 300 cr mark. The domestic nett collection of the film by day 8 was Rs 304.13 cr.
Stree 2 stands 5th of list as it crossed the mark on day 8. As per Taran Adarsh, the collection of Stree 2 is Rs 307.80 cr.
The next in line is Baahubali 2. The Hindi version crossed Rs 300 cr mark by day 10.
The Hindi version of KGF 2 starring Yash took almost 11 days to reach the milestone.
On its 13th day of release, Aamir Khan's Dangal went past Rs 300 cr mark in terms of India nett collection.
Ranbir Kapoor's highly acclaimed film Sanju did it too but by the end of its day 16 from release. It's collection was approx 305 cr as per reports.
Likewise, Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai also took around 16 days to mint Rs 300 cr in India.
