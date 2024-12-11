Stree 2, Kalki 2898 AD and other most searched movies in India in 2024

Dec 11, 2024

Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana, Abhishek Banerjee, and Pankaj Tripathi in main roles ranks on top spot.

Kalki 2898 AD starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan in main roles is on the second spot.

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail managed to leave everyone emotional with its plot ranks on third spot.

Kiran Rao and Aamir Khan production Laapataa Ladies is on the fourth spot.

HanuMan is directed by Prasanth Varma occupied the fifth spot in the list.

Malayalam film Manjummel Boys direcdted by Chidambaram S. Poduval is on the seventh spot.

Vijay Thalapathy starrer The Greatest Of All Times is on the eight spot in the list.

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starre Salaar is on the ninth spot.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Fahadh Faasil's film Aavesham ranks on the tenth spot.

