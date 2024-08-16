Stree 2: Sarkata Bhoot based on true legend? Find out
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 16, 2024
Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao horror-comedy film introduces a new villain named Sarkata which means headless. Is this based on a true story?
As per rumours in Uttarakhand, a headless man roams in the city and haunts people. People say that the headless was a British Army officer who roams on a white horse.
He reportedly fought in the First World War but did not survive. He is also known as the Ghost of Lansdowne.
In the film, it is shown that Sarkata will start haunting the town after Stree gets defeated and harms women.
The makers of Stree have not revealed if the Sarkata demon story is inspired by real ghost story or not.
Stree 2 has been doing amazingly well at the box office and it opened at Rs 35 crores.
The film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparkshakti Khurana in main roles.
The sequel is spilling magic and has been impressing all with its storyline.
The film is all set to break old records and create new ones at the box office.
What do you think is the sarkata ghost story real or it is just a myth?
