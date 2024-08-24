Stree 2 soon to join Jawan, KGF 2 and more in 10 Highest Grossing Hindi films list; check box office collection
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 24, 2024
Stree 2 has reportedly collected Rs 19.30 cr on its second Friday. It's nett India collection is around Rs 327 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The film is just a few crores away from entering the list of top 10 Highest Grossing Hindi films ever.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Currently, Jawan holds the first position with its Hindi Nett Collection being Rs 584 cr as per IMDb.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The second on the list is Gadar 2. Its reported Hindi nett collection was Rs 525.7 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pathaan is on the third spot with its collection being Rs 524.53 cr
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is among the top five. Its Hindi version made Rs 511 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor's Animal holds the fifth spot. Its Hindi nett collection as per the report is Rs 505 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
KGF 2 Hindi was also a blockbuster. It made approximately Rs 435 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan's Dangal did Hindi nett collection of Rs 374 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sanju is next with its collection being Rs 342 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
PK was much loved and appreciated. It made a nett collection of Rs 340 cr.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
On the tenth spot currently is Tiger Zinda Hai with Rs 339.16 cr as its collection. Stree 2 can beat this number easily.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 underrated Korean dramas on OTT that are worth your time
Find Out More