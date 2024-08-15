Stree 2, Vedaa, Khel Khel Mein box office collection day 1 early estimates
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 15, 2024
After a lot of anticipation, Stree 2 has finally made it to the theatres. Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor are back with horror comedy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is expected that Stree 2 will take a bumper opening at the box office.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per the reports, it is predicted that Stree 2 will cross the mark of Rs 35 crore to Rs 40 crore on its day 1.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Surprise is that Akshay Kumar is also a part of Stree 2. Thus, his two films are in theatres.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 has clashed with Khel Khel Mein that stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor and more.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As we write this, Sacnilk reports suggests that Khel Khel Mein has earned Rs 1.48 crore so far.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, trade analyst Girish Johar has predicted that the film will make around 5-6 crore.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham's action thriller Vedaa is also in theatres competing with Khel Khel Mein and Stree 2.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
So far, as per a report in Sacnilk.com, the movie has made around Rs 1.63 crore. The numbers will see a jump as the day progresses.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is being predicted that Vedaa will get a better opening than Khel Khel Mein.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Shekhar Home and other crime thrillers to watch on JioCinema
Find Out More