Stree, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and more top 10 horror comedies to watch on OTT for perfect chills and laughs

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 29, 2023

These movies have a balance of horror and comedy to not scare you much.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is streaming on Netflix.

Stree on Netflix will make you laugh and scare simultaneously.

Golmaal Again is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhediya starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon is available on Jio Cinema.

Akshay Kumar’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa on Disney+ Hotstar is one of the best horror comedy.

Phone Bhoot is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Petromax is a Tamil horror comedy available on Amazon Prime Video.

Abhay Deol’s Nanu Ki Jaanu is available on Zee 5.

Gang of Ghosts is a horror comedy available on Amazon Prime Video.

Bhoot Police is available on Disney+ Hotstar.

