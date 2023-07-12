Stree, Laxmii and more top 10 horror comedy movies on Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and more
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 12, 2023
Stree is a horror-comedy movie set in Chanderi, where a mysterious woman who visits the town and abducts men. Watch on Netflix.
Laxmii is a horror-comedy movie on Disney+ Hotstar where a man who gets possessed by the ghost of a transgender person seeking revenge.
Roohi is a horror-comedy movie on Netflix where two small-town boys who get abducted by a witch named Roohi.
Haunted Hills is a horror-thriller movie on Amazon Prime Video around a newly married couple who visit a small hill station for their honeymoon and fate strikes bad.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is a horror-comedy movie directed by Anees Bazmee on Netflix. A young man who takes a job to get rid of a renowned ghost.
Phillauri is a romantic comedy movie on Disney+ Hotstar where a young NRI is made to marry a tree by his family in order to get rid of his manglik dosh.
Golmaal Again on Disney+ Hotstar shows five young men who return to their orphanage and meet Khushi who has supernatural powers.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a comedy-thriller on Amazon Prime Video where a newly married NRI couple returns to India to spend time in their ancestral village.
Bhootnath Returns is a comedy-drama around a ghost who has attained salvation and returns to seek revenge as she is mocked. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Nanu Ki Jaanu revolves around a sharp-minded property dealer based in Delhi who scares away landlords on Zee 5.
If you're someone who loves a good scare but also enjoys a good laugh this list is for you.
With the rise of OTT platforms, there has been a surge of horror-comedy movies.
