Top 10 horror comedy movies to watch on OTT

Here is a list of best horror comedy movies to watch on OTT platforms

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Bhool Bhulaiyaa - Disney+ Hotstar

Bhool Bhulaiyaa is one of the best horror comedy movies made in Indian cinema.

Go Goa Gone - Amazon Prime Video

Saif Ali Khan starrer Go Goa Gone deals with zombies.

Stree - Netflix

The film revolves around the men of Chanderi who are scared of a evil spirit named Stree.

Phone Bhoot - Amazon Prime Video

Two young boys become ghostbusters and earn money and one day a real ghosts join their business.

Bhootnath - Youtube

A young kid befriends a ghost played by Amitabh Bachchan.

Bhediya - Jio Cinema

Bhediya follows the story of Bhaskar who turns a werewolf every night after being bitten by one.

Bhoot Police - Disney+ Hotstar

Two brothers hunt down demonic spirits to earn quick money but one day they are assigned a serious case.

Chamatkaar - Netflix

Shah Rukh Khan and Naseruddin Shah's horror comedy is of that time when this genre was not much popular.

Nanu Ki Jaanu - Zee 5

Abhay Deol falls in love with a spirit while helping her receive salvation.

Makdee - Youtube

Makdee is an old classic horror comedy film. It revolves around two identical twins and an innocent one is trapped in the web of a witch.

Thanks For Reading!

