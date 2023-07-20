Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Shekhar Kapoor and more top 10 Bollywood love marriages that failed

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 20, 2023

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan had a love marriage but after the actor’s rumoured relationship with Kangana the two parted ways.

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget were deeply in love before marriage but after 2 years things didn’t work out.

Sarika and Kamal Haasan married after their first child but their marriage didn;t last long.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi married Shekhar Kapoor who was of her mothers age. After eight years they got divorce.

Pooja Bhatt and Manish Makhija divorced after 11 years.

Kishore Kumar and Yogita Bali’s love marriage lasted for a short period.

Karisma Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor’s childhood friendship turned into marriage which later ended in divorce.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora ended their 22 years of love relationship.

Anurag Kashyap and Kalki Koechlin’s love marriage lasted only a few years.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta divorced after 15 long years.

