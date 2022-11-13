Star kids' shocking revelations 

Let's hear out some of the shocking revelations made by popular young star kids 

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywood

Aliyah Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah revealed she was molested when she was a minor by a middle-aged man.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday revealed being asked to get a boob job or change her face when she entered Bollywood.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan revealed that she has a fake account on Instagram and Twitter through which she stalks people.

Ira Khan

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira revealed she was physically abused when she was 14. She has also battled depression.

Suhana Khan

Suhana Khan talked about facing colourism since 12. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter revealed being told she was ugly because of her skin tone.

Navya Naveli Nanda

Navya has battled anxiety and revealed hitting rock bottom multiple times. She took up therapy for the same.

Janhvi Kapoor

When Janhvi Kapoor made her debut on Koffee With Karan, she revealed, she did not watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. This was in 2018.  

Alaya F

Alaya revealed that she has not done any lip job contrary to the belief.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi revealed that she got a lot of hate for not resembling her mother or her sister.

Thanks For Reading!

