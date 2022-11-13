Let's hear out some of the shocking revelations made by popular young star kidsSource: Bollywood
Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah revealed she was molested when she was a minor by a middle-aged man.Source: Bollywood
Ananya Panday revealed being asked to get a boob job or change her face when she entered Bollywood.Source: Bollywood
Sara Ali Khan revealed that she has a fake account on Instagram and Twitter through which she stalks people.Source: Bollywood
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira revealed she was physically abused when she was 14. She has also battled depression.Source: Bollywood
Suhana Khan talked about facing colourism since 12. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter revealed being told she was ugly because of her skin tone.Source: Bollywood
Navya has battled anxiety and revealed hitting rock bottom multiple times. She took up therapy for the same.Source: Bollywood
When Janhvi Kapoor made her debut on Koffee With Karan, she revealed, she did not watch Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. This was in 2018.Source: Bollywood
Alaya revealed that she has not done any lip job contrary to the belief.Source: Bollywood
Khushi revealed that she got a lot of hate for not resembling her mother or her sister.Source: Bollywood
