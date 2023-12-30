Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and more: Bollywood starkids and their alleged love affairs
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are currently trending as gossip mills suggest that something is brewing between the two.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson made the debut together with The Archies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is being linked to Vedang Raina.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Both of them were also a part of The Archies and share a great friendship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Janhvi Kapoor is allegedly dating Shikhar Pahariya. They were a couple in the past and have allegedly reconciled.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
More than often they have been papped together, even during temple visits.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have almost confirmed their relationship by making public appearance together.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya and Ananya's pics from their vacation together also went viral.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Navya Naveli Nanda's name has been linked to Siddhant Chaturvedi in the past.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ibrahim Ali Khan has been linked to Palak Tiwari in the past. But they never confirmed their relationship.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 9 unmissable Netflix movies and web series to watch before stepping into the New Year
Find Out More