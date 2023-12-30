Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda and more: Bollywood starkids and their alleged love affairs

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are currently trending as gossip mills suggest that something is brewing between the two.

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter and Amitabh Bachchan's grandson made the debut together with The Archies.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is being linked to Vedang Raina.

Both of them were also a part of The Archies and share a great friendship.

Janhvi Kapoor is allegedly dating Shikhar Pahariya. They were a couple in the past and have allegedly reconciled.

More than often they have been papped together, even during temple visits.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have almost confirmed their relationship by making public appearance together.

Aditya and Ananya's pics from their vacation together also went viral.

Navya Naveli Nanda's name has been linked to Siddhant Chaturvedi in the past.

Ibrahim Ali Khan has been linked to Palak Tiwari in the past. But they never confirmed their relationship.

